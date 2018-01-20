Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reached a new spousal support agreement.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, Williams, 36, has agreed to pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Williams will also pay her $33,242 for the month of December 2017.

The documents state that Drake-Lee “shall be responsible for and shall timely pay all expenses relating to the parties’ family residence,” including the mortgage, property taxes and home equity line.

Additionally, the stipulation states that Drake-Lee will get half of the Grey’s Anatomy star’s residuals for work done from Sept. 1, 2012 through April 10, 2017, and he will pay her $50,000 in advance for her lawyer’s fees and costs, TMZ first reported.

Image zoom Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After five years of marriage, the former couple, who shares daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 27 months, filed for divorce in April 2017. This past summer, the pair was granted joint legal custody of their two children.

A judge signed the order on Aug. 30, just days after the former couple attended “their hearing on child custody, child visitation and co-parenting matters regarding their children” on Aug. 24, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“Aryn is pleased to have an arrangement that will provide stability and continuity for the children so that their best interests are the highest priority,” Drake-Lee’s attorney Jill Hersh said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

According to the order, “the parents shall share joint legal custody of the children.” It comes two months after Williams filed for joint legal and physical custody in June.

This past November, the actor, who is dating Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly, was awarded overnight visits with his kids. According to the documents filed Nov. 9, Williams will be permitted to have custody of the kids up to two times a week after they get out from school until 6:15 p.m., except for one day when he will have custody from after school until “the following day when school commences for each child.”