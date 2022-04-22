Drew played Dr. April Kepner on the ABC drama while Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery, April's ex-husband and the father of her child

'Japril' Is Back! Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to Return to Grey's Anatomy for Season 18 Finale

Two of Grey's Anatomy's most beloved characters are headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams are officially returning to the ABC drama for its season 18 finale, which airs May 26, according to Deadline. A rep for the network confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Drew, 41, will be reprising her role as Dr. April Kepner while Williams, 40, will jump back into his role as Dr. Jackson Avery, April's ex-husband and the father of her child. The pair were lovingly referred to as "Japril" by fans.

Drew bid farewell to Grey's Anatomy after nine seasons in March 2018. On the show, April got married to Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening) and left her job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. After they became separated, she briefly returned last year and made the decision to move to Boston with Jackson and their daughter.

As for Williams, he left the long-running medical drama last May. The actor portrayed the head of Plastic Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for 12 seasons and over 250 episodes before his departure.

Prior to the news being announced, both Drew and Williams had spoken about the possibility of returning to the show.

In February, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Williams said he wouldn't rule out a return to the series. "I'd consider it," he shared. "He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it's totally a possibility."

When asked what he thinks Jackson and April's current relationship status would be, Williams said, "I would imagine they're definitely around each other and they're definitely seeing each other, for sure."

A month later, Drew also spoke to ET and revealed she "absolutely" would be open to a return.

"It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming," she told the outlet. "It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn't honestly know I needed."

She added, "So Grey's Anatomy will always have my heart. They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out."

Drew also shared similar sentiments following her surprising exit at the end of season 14, noting that returning to Grey's would be "hard," but that she would be open to the idea.

"I'll never say never because they are my family," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there."

"But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to," she continued. "There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her."