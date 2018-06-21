After months of back-and-forth, Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 a month in child support.

Williams, who is already paying his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, had asked the court to reduce the money he contributes towards the care of their children, Maceo, who is almost 3, and Sadie Williams, 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

However, after a forensic accountant combed through his earnings and assets it was deemed that he had an ‘extraordinarily high income’ with the Grey’s Anatomy star earning more than $521,000 a month.

The court ordered Williams to begin paying Drake-Law $50,629 in child support — the first half due on July 1 and the second on July 15.

Aryn Drake-Lee and Jesse Williams Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Williams wed Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a teacher in New York.

After five years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.

In April, Drake-Lee petitioned the court for $27,000 more in child support. She also requested an additional $200,000 to go towards paying her attorney’s fees.

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint physical custody of their two children. Last summer, they were granted joint legal custody.