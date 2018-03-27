Jesse Williams Granted Joint Physical Custody of Children Almost 1 Year After Divorce Filing

After five years of marriage, Jesse Williams filed for divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee in April 2017

Almost a year after he filed for divorce, the custody agreement between Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee has been ordered.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint physical custody of daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2½. Last summer, the pair was granted joint legal custody of their two children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The documents outline a specific custodial schedule for the months when Williams, 36, is filming Grey’s Anatomy, as well as a separate schedule for when the show is not in production.

Williams and Drake-Lee will alternate custody of the kids for major holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday and the Fourth of July.

Image zoom Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Aryn Drake-Lee and Jesse Williams

The documents also states that Williams and Drake-Lee are to “communicate exclusively through OurFamilyWizard,” which is a website designed to facilitate communications between divorced or separated parents in order to remove conflict and improve the lives of the children involved. (Communicating via text message or phone is permitted “in the event of an emergency,” according to the order.)

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Williams wed Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a teacher in New York.

After five years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.