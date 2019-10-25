Jesse Williams Poses with Girlfriend Taylour Paige at The Irishman's Los Angeles Premiere

Jesse Williams was all smiles with girlfriend Taylour Paige at Thursday’s premiere of The Irishman in Los Angeles.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, 38, snuggled up to Paige on the red carpet for the Netflix movie, posing with his arm around the Hit The Floor actress’ waist.

Paige looked sleek and sexy in a pink, satin, cowl neck dress, cinched at the waist with a knotted gold belt.

She paired the look with simple jewelry including a watch, dainty necklace and strappy heels, and kept her bob styled down.

Williams opted for a navy two-piece suit with a black dress shirt underneath. He matched the look with black shoes and a thick gold necklace.

The couple posed affectionately as they snapped photos on the carpet — with Paige, in one shot, pressing her face against his while flashing a big smile.

Williams and Paige were first linked in January when they were seen spending time together at the Sundance Film Festival.

Recently, the Grey’s actor celebrated Paige‘s 29th birthday with a touching Instagram post which included photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship.

“HAAAPPPYY BIRRRFFDAYYY @taylour me mine,” he wrote alongside a photo and video collage, including PDA-filled memories, including the two swimming in the ocean and going on vacation together.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem runway show at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The two looked happy as could be as they stopped and posed for photos together.

That same month, they were spotted attending the Frieze art show in New York City.

“They were holding hands and he was introducing her as his girlfriend,” a source told PEOPLE.

Williams previously dated SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks and also dated Minka Kelly for several months before calling it off in January 2018 amid his divorce from estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2017. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years together. They share daughter Sadie, 5, and son Maceo, 4.