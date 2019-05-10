Jesse Williams Is Dating Hit the Floor Actress Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams is officially off the market.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 37, is dating Hit The Floor actress Taylour Paige, PEOPLE can confirm.

The new couple was recently spotted attending the Frieze art show in New York City.

“They were holding hands and he was introducing her as his girlfriend,” a source tells PEOPLE.

And over the weekend, Williams and Paige, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem runway show at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The two were all smiles as they stopped and posed for photos together.

Paige shared a handful of photos from the night on her Instagram, captioning the silly selfies, “hoodrats.”

The two were first linked in January when they were seen spending time together at the Sundance Film Festival.

Williams previously dated SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks and also dated Minka Kelly for several months before calling it off in January 2018 amid his divorce from estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2017. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years together. They share daughter Sadie, 5, and son Maceo, 3.