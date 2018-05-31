Jesse Williams Is Dating SportsNet New York Anchor Taylor Rooks

Jesse Williams is officially off the market.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 36, is dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“Jesse and Taylor have in fact started dating,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Rooks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE.

The two were reportedly spotted attending Kevin Hart’s comedy show in New Jersey together over the weekend.

Along with her gig on SportsNet, Rooks has also made a name for herself with her YouTube show and podcast TimeOut With Taylor Rooks, interviewing big names including Dwayne Wade and Meek Mill.

Jesse Williams and Taylor Rooks Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Williams previously dated Minka Kelly for several months before calling it off amid his split from ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Both Williams and Kelly denied rumors of infidelity after the former couple started dating three months after the actor split from his ex, with whom he shares two children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

Williams filed for divorce April 2017. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years together.

In July, Williams also addressed the cheating rumors surrounding his divorce in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, the visual accompaniment to the rapper’s latest album.

Without mentioning his ex by name, the father of two subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the breakup was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship.”

“Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he continued.