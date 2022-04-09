Jesse Williams' Child Support Payments to Ex Get 'Significant' Reduction After Grey's Anatomy Exit

Jesse Williams' payments to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have been "temporarily modified" to $6,413, according to the documents

Jesse Williams will be paying his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, a reduced amount for child support.

According to court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, Williams' monthly child support payments have been "temporarily modified" to $6,413.

Prior to the filing, the 40-year-old actor — who shares daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 6, with Drake-Lee — was paying his ex-wife $40,000 in child support each month.

The modification was made after Williams reported "a significant change of income" in documents filed on Dec. 20, 2021, just six months following his May 2021 departure from Grey's Anatomy. Williams left the hit ABC medical drama after 12 seasons as Dr. Jackson Avery.

Currently, the actor is starring in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, which reportedly pays him $1,668 per week, according to TMZ.

Attorneys for Williams and Drake-Lee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jesse Williams Jesse Williams on Grey's Anatomy | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Williams and Drake-Lee, 40, wed in September 2012 after more than five years together. The actor filed for divorce in April 2017. Since then, the pair have weathered a series of court battles regarding custody of their children and Williams' child support.

By October 2020, Williams and Drake-Lee had finalized their divorce, with documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time showing that the exes would share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Williams was also ordered to pay his ex-wife $40,000 in child support every month, as well as over $100,000 in two spousal support payments.

Then, in April 2021, the former couple was ordered by a judge to attend a "high conflict parents" program as they navigate their co-parenting relationship.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Most recently, Williams and Drake-Lee settled their child custody dispute in March, which stated they will continue to share legal custody of their two kids. The judge also recommended that the exes seek co-parenting counseling, as "both seek a great deal of fine-tuning in their custody and visitation orders, much of which a court is not as well equipped to handle."

Amid the ongoing disputes with her ex, Drake-Lee spoke to PEOPLE in May 2019 about the toll the fraught divorce and custody battle had taken on her family, including her children.

"When you start spinning, the children start spinning, so even if you're looking at them and you're telling them everything is fine, they know it's not fine because they can feel it's not fine," she said at the time.