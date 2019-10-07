Jesse Williams is sending his girlfriend some birthday love.

The actor celebrated his girlfriend Taylour Paige‘s 29th birthday with a touching Instagram post on Sunday, when he shared a series of photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship.

“HAAAPPPYY BIRRRFFDAYYY @taylour me mine,” the Grey’s Anatomy, 38, star wrote alongside a photo and video collage, including memories of them packing on the PDA, swimming in the ocean and going on vacation together.

One slide in particular stood out to Paige, with the Hit The Floor actress commenting on a clip where she is seen kneeling in the ocean.

“Reallllly me peeing in the ocean,” she wrote.

Williams and Paige were first linked in January, when they were seen spending time together at the Sundance Film Festival.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem runway show at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The two were all smiles as they stopped and posed for photos together.

That same month, they were spotted attending the Frieze art show in New York City.

“They were holding hands and he was introducing her as his girlfriend,” a source told PEOPLE.

Williams previously dated SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks and also dated Minka Kelly for several months before calling it off in January 2018 amid his divorce from estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2017. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years together. They share daughter Sadie, 5, and son Maceo, 4.