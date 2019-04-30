Jesse Williams Asks Judge to Deny Ex-Wife's Motion for Him to Pay $200K for Her Legal Fees

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jesse Williams doesn’t want to pay his ex-wife’s bills.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Williams has asked a judge to deny his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s motion requesting that he pay her $200,000 toward her legal fees in their ongoing divorce.

Williams, 37, claims he has already paid $270,000 toward her legal bills and accuses Drake-Lee of spending the $100,000 support payments to buy artwork rather than to pay her lawyers.

“This is not a free ride,” Williams reportedly states in the court documents.

Williams’ rep had no comment.

This is the latest financial disagreement between the former couple since they split in 2017. Williams shares daughter Sadie and son Maceo with Drake-Lee.

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Star Jesse Williams Appeals $50K per Month Child Support Ruling

In June, Williams was ordered to pay more than $50,000 per month in child support in addition to the $50,695 per month in spousal support that he has paid Drake-Lee since January 2018.

A forensic accountant found that Williams earns more than $521,000 per month. In April 2017, Drake-Lee petitioned the court for $27,000 more in child support and an additional $200,000 for her attorney’s fees.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Split Amid Grey’s Anatomy Actor’s Divorce Battle

Months later, Williams filed an appeal to fight the order, claiming he pays too much.

Williams wed Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in September 2012 after meeting when Williams was a New York schoolteacher. Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.

Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint legal custody of their two children in August 2017 and joint physical custody in March 2018. The agreement stated that Williams and Drake-Lee must alternate custody of the children for major holidays.