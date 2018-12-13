Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Modern Family Cast 'Might Do One More' Season After All

It looks like Modern Family might get one last hurrah.

It’s been unclear whether the beloved sitcom will continue beyond its current 10th season as ABC takes over ownership of the 20th Century Fox TV-produced series — but Jesse Tyler Ferguson just gave us a glimmer of hope.

Appearing on Busy Philipps‘ E! talk show, Busy Tonight, on Wednesday, Ferguson revealed a season 11 may be in the works.

“We might do one more,” he teased. “Maybe, I don’t know. Breaking news!”

He also opened up about the cast’s group chat, revealing they have one for the adults and one for the kids.

“Ed [O’Neill]‘s really bad at group text,” he said. “He doesn’t know what we’re ever talking about. We have a separate one with the kids and it does turn green, because Nolan [Gould] is a droid user. I know, he ruined it.”

He clarified that Sarah Hyland, 28, is part of the adult group chat.

“She’s like, 200,” he joked. “She’s an old lady. She really is, she’s so much older than anyone thinks, in a great way.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in October, Hyland said it seems that nobody wants Modern Family to end, and “it’s going to be hard to say goodbye.”

“We’ll never have jobs as good as this job,” said Ferguson, 43. “We love these characters so much. We love doing the show … If we can stick around and make this last a little longer, I think we’d all like that.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.