Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Ty Burrell Was Originally Set to Officiate Sarah Hyland's Wedding

"Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell," Jesse Tyler Ferguson said Monday about stepping in after his Modern Family costar suffered a family emergency 

By
Published on August 30, 2022 10:54 AM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ty Burrell attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Netflix's "Ivy and Bean" Los Angeles premiere at Harmony Gold on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Amy Sussman/Getty

The Modern Family cast is keeping it in the family.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming movie Ivy + Bean on Monday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, opened up about officiating former costar Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams earlier this month.

Although he was "honored" to take on the role, the Take Me Out actor revealed he wasn't the first choice to officiate. "I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson said. Burrell, 55, played Hyland's father Phil in the ABC sitcom.

"So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there," he added, "he had stuff going on."

Before he got started on his speech, however, Ferguson reached out to his former costar for some direction. "I did call Ty, 'Like what are some of your bullet points that you were going to talk about, because I need to fast-track this,'" he told ET. "He hadn't written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, 'Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.'"

"I was honored to do it," Ferguson added, "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

As for how he planned the ceremony, he said he wanted it to be "funny" and "lighthearted." He explained, "They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."

Right after the couple tied the knot, Ferguson shared congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram, posting two pictures from the couple's VOGUE photo shoot. "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding," he wrote in the caption.

"What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs," he wrote. "I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

Ferguson was not the only Modern Family star at the highly anticipated ceremony. Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould were also in attendance.

"Everyone was invited and not everyone could make it," Ferguson said of the cast.

During the big day, Vergara, 50, shared a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding," wrote the America's Got Talent judge on the snapshot.

She also posed with Gould, 23, and Bowen, 52.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Ferguson and Mikita also shared a sweet moment with Gould and Winter on his Instagram account.

"Family ❤️," the two-time Tony-winning producer captioned the pic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their nuptials multiple times.

Ahead of this weekend's ceremony, Hyland told PEOPLE in July: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."

Related Articles
sarah-hyland-ariel-winter.jpg
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, sarah hyland, sofia vergara
Sofía Vergara Recalls 'Amazing' Reunion with 'Modern Family' Cast at Sarah Hyland's Wedding
Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Justin Mikita; Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
Vanessa Hudgens posts about being a bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxaQp6uj34/.
Vanessa Hudgens Praises 'Goddess' Sarah Hyland After Her Wedding to Wells Adams: 'Love You Forever'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Hyland shows off her massive diamond wedding ring as she sips on a Celsius energy drink while leaving a salon after a pampering session after returning from her honeymoon with her husband Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Wears 'Wifey' Baseball Cap for Errands After Wedding to Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Wedding Glam, Including Her 'Princess'-Inspired Hairstyle
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says 'There Were Discussions' About a 'Modern Family' Spin-Off but ABC Passed
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould
'Modern Family' Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson Runs Into Onscreen 'Nephew' Nolan Gould in NYC
Modern Family reunion between Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Audrey Emmons
'Modern Family' Reunion! Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Have 'Father-Daughter' Outing