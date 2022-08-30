Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Ty Burrell Was Originally Set to Officiate Sarah Hyland's Wedding

The Modern Family cast is keeping it in the family.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming movie Ivy + Bean on Monday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, opened up about officiating former costar Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams earlier this month.

Although he was "honored" to take on the role, the Take Me Out actor revealed he wasn't the first choice to officiate. "I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson said. Burrell, 55, played Hyland's father Phil in the ABC sitcom.

"So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there," he added, "he had stuff going on."

Before he got started on his speech, however, Ferguson reached out to his former costar for some direction. "I did call Ty, 'Like what are some of your bullet points that you were going to talk about, because I need to fast-track this,'" he told ET. "He hadn't written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, 'Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.'"

"I was honored to do it," Ferguson added, "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

As for how he planned the ceremony, he said he wanted it to be "funny" and "lighthearted." He explained, "They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."

Right after the couple tied the knot, Ferguson shared congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram, posting two pictures from the couple's VOGUE photo shoot. "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding," he wrote in the caption.

"What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs," he wrote. "I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

Ferguson was not the only Modern Family star at the highly anticipated ceremony. Sofía Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould were also in attendance.

"Everyone was invited and not everyone could make it," Ferguson said of the cast.

During the big day, Vergara, 50, shared a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita ❤️🌞#wedding," wrote the America's Got Talent judge on the snapshot.

She also posed with Gould, 23, and Bowen, 52.

Ferguson and Mikita also shared a sweet moment with Gould and Winter on his Instagram account.

"Family ❤️," the two-time Tony-winning producer captioned the pic.

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their nuptials multiple times.

Ahead of this weekend's ceremony, Hyland told PEOPLE in July: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."