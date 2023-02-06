Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals His Favorite Memory from 2013 Wedding to Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is revisiting a favorite moment from his wedding to his husband of 9 years, Justin Mikita.

The Modern Family star, 47, wed Mikita in 2013. Looking back on that joyous day, the longtime couple exclusively tells PEOPLE they'll never forget the stroll they took with friends following their nuptials.

"We got married on a very hot night in July in NYC," recalls Mikita. "We held an afterparty at a hotel a few blocks away from the wedding venue."

Ferguson then shares, "It was always our plan to have people parade over to the afterparty. Our wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, had the great idea of handing out noisemakers to guests so we could keep the vibe alive on the walk over to the new venue."

"It was a Saturday night in SoHo," Mikita adds. "It was already loud on the streets!"

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ferguson says the couple's "favorite memory from the night is from that walk."

"We have this photo framed above our fireplace at home," he continues. "Amongst some of our guests, us, our friend Padma Lakshmi, who already ran home to change into her dancing dress!"

The twosome, who are parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer, welcomed their second baby together, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, in November. The Tony Award winner announced the news on Instagram along with an adorable set of images, letting fans know why he wouldn't be appearing in his Broadway play Take Me Out.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," wrote Ferguson.

The actor first revealed in May that they were expecting another baby.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said in an Instagram video, referencing the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred just before the announcement was made.

"We are expanding our family," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After their first anniversary together, Ferguson expressed their desire to have children.

"We are very excited to start a family," the actor told PEOPLE.

"We don't have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there's a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows," he continued. "When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We'll see what happens!"