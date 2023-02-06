Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals His Favorite Memory from 2013 Wedding to Justin Mikita

Recalling the highlight of his wedding day, the Modern Family star exclusively tells PEOPLE that a photo of their "favorite memory" is currently "framed above our fireplace at home"

By Emily Strohm
Published on February 6, 2023 11:15 AM
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wedding to Justin Mikita
Photo: Allan Zepeda

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is revisiting a favorite moment from his wedding to his husband of 9 years, Justin Mikita.

The Modern Family star, 47, wed Mikita in 2013. Looking back on that joyous day, the longtime couple exclusively tells PEOPLE they'll never forget the stroll they took with friends following their nuptials.

"We got married on a very hot night in July in NYC," recalls Mikita. "We held an afterparty at a hotel a few blocks away from the wedding venue."

Ferguson then shares, "It was always our plan to have people parade over to the afterparty. Our wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, had the great idea of handing out noisemakers to guests so we could keep the vibe alive on the walk over to the new venue."

"It was a Saturday night in SoHo," Mikita adds. "It was already loud on the streets!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita pose at the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards at The New York Public Library
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ferguson says the couple's "favorite memory from the night is from that walk."

"We have this photo framed above our fireplace at home," he continues. "Amongst some of our guests, us, our friend Padma Lakshmi, who already ran home to change into her dancing dress!"

The twosome, who are parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer, welcomed their second baby together, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, in November. The Tony Award winner announced the news on Instagram along with an adorable set of images, letting fans know why he wouldn't be appearing in his Broadway play Take Me Out.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," wrote Ferguson.

The actor first revealed in May that they were expecting another baby.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you," Ferguson said in an Instagram video, referencing the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred just before the announcement was made.

"We are expanding our family," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After their first anniversary together, Ferguson expressed their desire to have children.

"We are very excited to start a family," the actor told PEOPLE.

"We don't have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there's a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows," he continued. "When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We'll see what happens!"

Related Articles
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dale Moss arrives at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins; Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiI1j11hzOV/?hl=en 
Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo
Bresha Webb wedding. credit line – John and Joseph Photography
'Run the World' 's Bresha Webb Is Married! Inside Her 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding in Beverly Hills
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ashley Benson (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Ashley Benson Is Dating Brandon Davis: They Are 'Very Social People,' Says Source
Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City.
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry Wants to Be 'Recognized for Something Other Than 'Teen Mom' ' as She Builds Podcast Empire
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source
Amanda McClements , Alexander Marquardt
CNN's Alex Marquardt Weds Amanda McClements in 'Dreamy' Mallorca Wedding: 'A Magical Joyous Moment'
JESSE PALMER
Jesse Palmer Defends 'The Bachelor''s 'Authenticity' Against 'Love Is Blind', Other Dating Shows: It 'Was First'
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New 'RHOBH' Season
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023 in New York City.
'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Took Multiple Items – Including a Harp – from Show's Set