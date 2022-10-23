Jesse Tyler Ferguson Receives Birthday Love from Husband Justin Mikita: 'So Happy You Were Born'

Justin Mikita is celebrating husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson's birthday!

In honor of Ferguson's 47th birthday on Saturday, Mikita, 37, posted a tribute to his husband of nine years on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my number one. I love you the most and am so happy you were born. @jessetyler 💕 🎂 ⚾️" Mikita wrote in his caption, sharing three photos of the couple, including one of Ferguson planting a kiss on his cheek.

Mikita also shared another tribute to Ferguson, writing, "Happy birthday to this kid," alongside some throwback shots of his actor husband.

Ferguson, who played uptight lawyer Mitchell Pritchett on the hit series Modern Family, and Mikita, a real-life lawyer, became engaged in 2012 when the two vacationed in Mexico after being together nearly two years.

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City, with playwright Tony Kushner officiating.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ferguson spent his birthday onstage, starring in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out, for which he won an Emmy back in June. But before taking the stage, he spent some time with his loved ones.

"Some highlights from my birthday. Thank you for the well wishes," he wrote on Instagram alongside photographs featuring the couple, their 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer and friends who were also in attendance.

Some of Ferguson's other famous friends shared their own tributes to him for his special day as well.

Elizabeth Banks shared a collection of photos of the two over the years, writing: "Over 20 years of friendship with this one! Here's to 20 more. Happy Birthday @jessetyler! 🥳."

Other Modern Family costars also chimed in to send well wishes Ferguson's way.

Sofia Vergara shared a post on her Instagram Story, as did Rico Rodriguez. The two played Ferguson's stepmother and stepbrother on the ABC sitcom.

Broadway star Lea DeLaria also shared a long post made up of many photos from her 20 years of friendship with Ferguson.

"Simplemente Us 🎂," she summarized the photos in the caption. "Happy Birthday @jessetyler BFF for 25 years and counting. I could not love you more."

