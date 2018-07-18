Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates 5-Year Wedding Anniversary with Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is happy in love.

The Modern Family star, 42, celebrated his five-year wedding anniversary with his husband Justin Mikita on Tuesday. To mark the special occasion, Mikita posted a romantic photo of Tyler Ferguson on Twitter.

“Strolling into our 5 year wedding anniversary like….” wrote Mikita, 32.

In the shot, Tyler Ferguson is seen smiling while holding his husband’s hand at the beach in Miami.

The actor replied to the sweet post with a handful of heart emojis.

The actor also posted a photo of his husband on his Instagram story, praising him for his daring fashion sense.

“Only @JustinMikita could pull off this leek,” he wrote on a photo of Mikita wearing a printed shirt and shorts set while sipping on champagne.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Tyler Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in July 2013.

The two have been open about their desire to start a family one day.

“We are very excited to start a family,” the actor said following their first anniversary together. “We don’t have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there’s a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens!”

And while they might not have an exact timeline, the couple joked they want to have “a Kate Gosselin situation” when they start having kids.

“At least eight, minimum!” Tyler Ferguson said.