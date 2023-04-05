Get a First Glimpse of Jesse Spencer Back as Matt Casey on 'Chicago Fire' [Exclusive]

Stella Kidd gets a sweet surprise when Casey returns to the firehouse

By
Published on April 5, 2023

Jesse Spencer is officially back in action on Chicago Fire, and PEOPLE has your exclusive First Look!

Spencer's beloved character Matt Casey is stepping back into the fire department on Wednesday night's episode in a surprise not only to viewers — but also to some of the show's characters.

The teaser clip shows the Chicago Fire team gearing up for a new task force opportunity. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) tells her coworkers she's been nominated for a homeland security task force. A new colleague is waiting for her to speak of the details.

jesse spencer

"Hey there, are you looking for me?" she asks as she approaches the man from behind. As he turns around, Kidd is shocked to find Casey — her former colleague and husband's best friend — standing in front of her. "I sure am," he responds to Kidd, who smiles.

Spencer left Chicago Fire in October 2021 after 200 episodes on the One Chicago series.

"I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time," he said in a roundtable interview at the time. "It felt so organic for me and a perfect full circle and a really reasonable way for Casey to organically leave."

Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Though he's been officially off screen for more than a year, Spencer also returned for an emotional Chicago Fire episode in which Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) married Kidd.

Kinney is currently on a hiatus from the series to "deal with a personal matter," Variety previously reported.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

