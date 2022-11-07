Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement

There could be hope for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer to eventually reconcile.

Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer shared where the exes stand just days after it was announced they've ended their engagement.

"I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning," Palmer, 44, told Us Weekly on Saturday. "I know they're still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need."

The former Bachelor and currently Bachelor in Paradise host continued, "[They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means."

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Windey, 31, and Schwer, 29, had called it quits. News of the breakup comes shortly after the pair's romantic engagement aired in September's Bachelorette finale.

"I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met. It's you, me until the wheels fall off," Schwer said while proposing to Windey. "I'm head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Gabby."

Leading up to his proposal, Schwer drew backlash — and later issued a public apology — for yearbook photo that resurfaced showing him in blackface. He also came under fire for leaked texts, seemingly indicating he broke up with an ex to join the ABC series.

Addressing how both situations impacted their relationship, Windey told PEOPLE: "Ultimately it was a time for us to take a step back and reflect on our relationship and see if we can get through this."

"You have to really lead on your communication, be really honest with each other while having these tough conversations," she continued. "We're seeing how we can become better from both."

Windey and Schwer appeared to be in a good place after the show. As Windey continued to progress as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Schwer would support her by attending all live tapings. But fans began to notice Schwer's absence from the audience in recent weeks — and she was eventually spotted on the Disney+ series without her engagement ring.

Last week, when she was asked if the pair were still going strong, Windey said, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Windey can be seen competing on Dancing with the Stars Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET live on Disney+.