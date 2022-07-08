Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette Rules Will Be 'Broken' Due to 'Unique Situation' of Two Leads

Will it be the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever? Jesse Palmer thinks so!

Bachelor Nation's new host is dishing on the unprecedented season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia both handing out the roses.

"It's the first time this has ever happened, having two Bachelorettes the entire season," he told E! News' Daily Pop. "So, I think a lot of rules are gonna get broken."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will see two co-Bachelorettes search for love: Windey, a 31-year-old nurse based in Denver, and Recchia, a 26-year-old pilot from Chicago. Though they'll meet the same group of men, the women will have their own love stories, they confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It's only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there," Windey said. However, the women vowed to put their friendship before their journey to find love. "We're human," Windey acknowledged, "but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn't figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything."

Palmer tells viewers to expect the unexpected as the show — and the ladies — navigate new scenarios for the first time.

"Because this is such a unique situation and a unique environment, they're gonna need to make decisions that we're not accustomed to always seeing," Palmer added. "This is gonna be a journey that they have not yet experienced before."

While this is the first time two women will co-lead The Bachelorette for the whole season, it isn't the first time the show has tapped more than one hopeful Bachelorette. In 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe was controversially pitted against Britt Nilsson on night one. After a vote by the suitors, Bristowe flew solo on that season.

And Clare Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams when she left her season of The Bachelorette early after finding love with Dale Moss. Crawley and Moss are no longer together.

