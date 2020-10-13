"It incredibly challenging, a lot more challenging that I thought it would be, but it was also incredibly rewarding," Jesse Metcalfe said of his DWTS stint

Jesse Metcalfe Speaks Out After DWTS Elimination: 'I Feel Like I Had More to Give'

Jesse Metcalfe was not ready to say goodbye to Dancing with the Stars this early.

The Desperate Housewives actor, 41, appeared on Good Morning America alongside his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, on Tuesday to discuss their elimination from the ABC competition show the night prior.

"I feel like I had more to give," Metcalfe said. "I have a lot of potential, I feel like I didn't get the opportunity to live up to my full potential."

"Yeah, we definitely have more to give," Burgess, 35, added.

"There was so much more," the pro dancer continued. "We were improving week to week, we had great momentum. He came into this with zero dance background or ability next to people that have a lot of it, so I thought he was doing an amazing job. I'm so sad, I feel like we got cut really short. I do."

The John Tucker Must Die actor explained that while the experience "was incredibly challenging, a lot more challenging than I thought it would be," he said "it was also incredibly rewarding."

"It was a stellar cast this season, one that I was really proud to be a part of," he added.

Burgess also spoke about her foot injury that occurred before the show's premiere last month. "We were trying to keep it a secret, but I actually sprained it before the first show. It was a really bad sprain, it's still healing. The first few weeks were kind of shaky, a lot of strapping and braces and the pain killers, but it's on the mend. Sadly now I have time to rest it. I'd rather be working through an injury right now."

"She's a tough cookie," Metcalfe said of his partner.

Despite being eliminated from the show, Metcalfe hopes to dance again sometime soon. "Maybe I'll get a role that requires some dance now that I have a lot of movement in me," he said.

Metcalfe and Burgess danced the tango to Tears for Fears for their final performance of the season, earning a 19/30 from the judges.

Though Metcalfe "started very well" in his dance, according to judge Bruno Tonioli, he "went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing. It's getting the balance of the two: the performance and the technique. Both of them have to be at the same level. So I get what you were trying to do, performance-wise you are getting there, but then you lost your steps, you lost your timing and it went a bit wrong."

While Carrie Ann Inaba agreed with Tonioli, she thought Metcalfe was "much more confident. When that beat kicked in, I saw you feeling the music for the first time."

With just minutes left of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that Metcalfe was in the bottom two alongside Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.

With the decision in the hands of the judges, Inaba and Tonioli both decided to save Davis. Though his vote wasn't necessary to break a tie, Derek Hough said he also would have chosen to save the former NFL star.