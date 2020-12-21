The Desperate Housewives actor was first linked to the model in August

Jesse Metcalfe Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark

Jesse Metcalfe just took a step forward in his relationship with Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 42, made his relationship Instagram official over the weekend when he posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend in honor of her birthday.

"Happy Birthday, babe!" he wrote, adding a handful of heart emojis.

In the photo, the two are seen with their arms wrapped around each other, with Clark happily kicking one leg up behind her.

And she was clearly feeling the love. "You're the best present," she commented on the post.

Metcalfe was first romantically linked to the model in August, though a source told PEOPLE the two were just "friends" at the time.

The actor's new romance comes nearly a year after he parted ways with fiancée Cara Santana, whom he had been dating for more than 10 years before the split.

The former couple — who had been engaged since 2016 — sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted out in Los Angeles running errands together. But a source told PEOPLE at the time that Metcalfe and Santana, 36, had no plans to rekindle their relationship despite living on the same property during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santana has also moved on. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in August that the actress/fashion blogger is dating Shannon Leto, the older brother of actor Jared Leto and drummer for rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.