Jesse Metcalfe Gets Cozy with Model Livia Pillmann After Quiet Split from Cara Santana

Has Jesse Metcalfe moved on after his split from Cara Santana?

Weeks after he and his actress-fashion blogger fiancée quietly broke up following their European Christmas vacation together, the Desperate Housewives star was spotted out and about with two women.

Metcalfe, 41, was photographed on Monday tightly hugging Hungarian model Livia Pillmann outside of vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Californa before they walked together hand-in-hand to the valet.

Their outing came before the actor was photographed that evening cuddling up to a blonde woman believed to be Australian actress and 68 Whiskey star Jade Albany Pietrantonio, at a bar in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles.

Reps for Pillmann, Pietrantonio, Metcalfe and Santana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Jesse Metcalfe and Livia Pillmann TheImageDirect

Image zoom Jesse Metcalfe and Jade Albany Pietrantonio

Interestingly, Pillmann posted a photoshoot snap of herself and Metcalfe to Instagram on Dec. 22 in which the pair models T-shirts. “Dude, where’s our bike? 😎 @realjessemetcalfe @heroesmotors #Heroes #LA,” she captioned the snap of the duo with their arms around one another.

Days later, Santana, 35, posted photos of herself and Metcalfe enjoying their trip to Belgium, where they celebrated their last Christmas together.

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Fiancée Cara Santana Split After More Than 10 Years Together: Source

“This year @realjessemetcalfe and I decided instead of getting each other gifts, we would give each other an experience. The idea was to create memories, see a new culture and focus on the most important but often most intangible gift that life has to offer: time well spent,” Santana captioned two photos of herself and Metcalfe in Brugge on Dec. 2. “He picked the place, I handled the travel and we invited my family. And man, were we NOT disappointed! We couldn’t have thought of a better way to spend the winter holiday ❄️ together in #Brugge. ⭐️.”

RELATED: Cara Santana Said She and Jesse Metcalfe Were Focused on ‘Creating Memories’ Right Before Split

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that the formerly engaged couple parted ways three weeks ago.

Metcalfe and Santana had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and got engaged in August 2016.

In September of that year, Santana told PEOPLE that she and the John Tucker Must Die actor were planning on getting married in 2018.

Image zoom Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Cara Santana/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana’s Cozy California Home

“We’re going to get married in September 2018, so I’m going to start planning this time next year,” Santana told PEOPLE at the WEI Beauty Detoxifying Skincare Line luncheon hosted by Jaime King and Jamie Chung in Hollywood.

One month after getting engaged, Santana said she was feeling at peace.

“I think there’s a sense of calm,” she shared.

“There’s a sense of unspoken security that when you’re not engaged maybe there’s like an underlying uncertainty,” she continued.

“Now that we’re engaged I feel this total sense of calmness,” she shared. “Like we’ll get to the wedding. We’ve got the rest of our lives.”