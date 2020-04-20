Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Spotted Together 3 Months After Split

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana are still spending time together three months after breaking up.

The two were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles over the weekend, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While it’s unclear if the two are self-isolating together, Santana was seen wearing a pair of protective gloves during the outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Metcalfe dressed casually, in a short-sleeved green shirt and matching pants, while Santana wore a pair of leggings with an oversized sweatshirt. They were also photographed at a gas station earlier this month.

The Desperate Housewives actor and the actress-fashion blogger split in January after more than a decade together. The former couple got engaged in August 2016.

RELATED: Cara Santana Said She and Jesse Metcalfe Were Focused on ‘Creating Memories’ Right Before Split

Image zoom BACKGRID

Days before calling it quits, Metcalfe, 41, was photographed getting cozy with a woman at a bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

RELATED: Cara Santana ‘Had No Idea Things Weren’t Fine’ with Jesse Metcalfe, Says Source

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Metcalfe was captured with his arms wrapped around a blonde woman and appeared to kiss her cheek. Earlier that same day, Metcalfe was photographed leaving a lunch hand-in-hand with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, the outlet reported.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Santana was surprised by the split.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” the source close to Santana said. “She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today.”

Metcalfe and Santana spent Christmas 2019 in Belgium and last appeared on a red carpet together at The Art Of Elysium Presents We Are Hear’s Heaven 2020 event on Jan. 4 in Los Angeles.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.