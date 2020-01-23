A Complete Timeline of Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana's Relationship

After 10 years of dating, Santana and Metcalfe got engaged in August 2016. The news came shortly after the fashion blogger celebrated her 32nd birthday on Aug. 15.

“Missing This View And Last Weekend Already // But So Excited For The Future Year,” she wrote on Instagram the day after her birthday.

The same day, the actor posted a birthday tribute to Santana, writing, “What a weekend! Meant to get this up yesterday, but was too busy celebrating. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my baby!!!🎉❤️😘”