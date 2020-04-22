Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Are Not Back Together Despite Living Arrangement: Source

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana may spending time together during the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn't mean they've rekindled their relationship.

The exes were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles over the weekend, leading to speculation about their relationship. But a source tells PEOPLE that they are not back together and do not plan to reconcile, adding that they are on civil terms because of and living on same property due to the current climate.

The Desperate Housewives actor and the actress-fashion blogger got engaged in August 2016 but split in January after more than a decade together.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Santana was surprised by the breakup.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” the source close to Santana said. “She had no idea things weren’t fine."

Along with walking around their neighborhood lately, they were also photographed at a gas station earlier this month.

