Jesse Metcalfe and Fiancée Cara Santana Split After More Than 10 Years Together: Source

Donato Sardella/Getty

After more than a decade-long relationship, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have split.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Desperate Housewives actor and the actress-fashion blogger have gone their separate ways.

Confirmation of their split comes days after Metcalfe, 41, was photographed getting cozy with a woman at a bar in Sherman Oaks, California, over the weekend.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Metcalfe was captured with his arms wrapped around a blonde woman and appeared to kiss her cheek. Earlier that same day, Metcalfe was photographed leaving a lunch hand-in-hand with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, the outlet reported.

Metcalfe and Santana, 35, who have been in a relationship for more than 10 years, got engaged in August 2016.

In September of that year, Santana told PEOPLE that she and the John Tucker Must Die actor were planning on getting married in 2018.

RELATED: Inside Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana’s Cozy California Home

“We’re going to get married in September 2018, so I’m going to start planning this time next year,” Santana told PEOPLE at the WEI Beauty Detoxifying Skincare Line luncheon hosted by Jaime King and Jamie Chung in Hollywood.

Although she hadn’t started wedding planning at the time, Santana did have a few ideas in mind.

“Small, intimate, 80 people, Martha’s Vineyard – call it a day,” she said of the couple’s special day.

One month after getting engaged, Santana said she was feeling at peace.

“I think there’s a sense of calm,” she shared.

“There’s a sense of unspoken security that when you’re not engaged maybe there’s like an underlying uncertainty,” she continued.

“Now that we’re engaged I feel this total sense of calmness,” she shared. “Like we’ll get to the wedding. We’ve got the rest of our lives.”