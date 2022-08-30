Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit 'Chicago P.D.' in Season 10 This Fall: I'll 'Always Be Proud'

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. premieres Sept. 21 on NBC

Published on August 30, 2022 09:50 AM
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Lies" Episode 911 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead
Photo: Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jesse Lee Soffer is handing in his badge.

The Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead — is the latest to announce their exit from the NBC cop drama. Soffer, 38, confirmed season 10 will be his last in a statement to Variety on Monday.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer's statement began.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he added. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

CHICAGO P.D. -- "The Other Side" Episode 816 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead
Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In addressing the matter on Twitter, Soffer confirmed to fans the news was true.

"This is sad but true," he tweeted. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

Soffer is one of the show's leading names. He's an original castn member of the series, which premiered in 2014. Over time, Soffer has grown to become a detective of prominence — and his significance on the series has been proven by his involvement in every Chicago P.D. episode thus far.

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Intimate Violence" Episode 715 -- Pictured: (l-r) Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight
Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

He's also appeared in the One Chicago crossovers, including 18 episodes of Chicago Fire and 28 episodes of Chicago Med, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Soffer didn't reveal his reason for leaving the series. Additionally, he currently has no future projects listed on IMDb.

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. premieres Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

