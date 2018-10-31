Jesse L. Martin Is Taking a Medical Leave of Absence from The Flash

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
October 31, 2018 07:50 PM

Jesse L. Martin is taking a break from filming The Flash to focus on his health.

“Jesse Martin is taking a medical leave of absence from The Flash. We wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return as Detective Joe West,” the studio said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

While the exact reason for his leave is unknown, according to TVLine, Martin suffered a back injury during the show’s hiatus earlier this year, which is why he is shown sitting down in most of his scenes this season.

It is unclear how long Martin’s leave will last. According to TVLine, his absence will be addressed on the show.

Jesse L. Martin in The Flash
Shane Harvey/The CW

Martin’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Grant Gustin Slams Body Shamers Who Mocked Him After The Flash Costume Surfaces Online

Along with Martin, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Nicolet, Candice Patton and Carlos Valdes.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.