Jesse James Sets Monster Garage Revival at Discovery Channel After 14-Year Hiatus

Jesse James is poised to make his TV return.

Discovery Channel has picked up a revival of James’ Monster Garage, which originally ran for five seasons between 2002 and 2006.

“It’s crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I’m still excited to step into the Monster Garage,” the reality star and mechanic, 50, said in a statement. “Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills, and a refusal to quit.”

Monster Garage follows James as he transforms cars into monster trucks at his garage. Since the last season of the show 14 years ago, James has picked up new expertise in forging and blacksmithing, according to a press release.

The new season, which James is also executive producing, is set to premiere later this year and will showcase “an upgraded garage, cutting-edge technology and a renewed passion for creating some of most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens.”

“With a focus on elevating mechanical and automotive vision in the shop, James is once again looking to accomplish the impossible and will be working with some of the most talented craftsmen and women in the country,” the release stated.

“Jesse James is one of a kind — his builds are incredible; challenging on all fronts, but more than worth it in the end,” said Nancy Daniels, the Chief Brand Officer for Discovery and Factual. “He is bringing back Monster Garage to his Discovery home after 14 years with even more tricks up his sleeve. We are so looking forward to spotlighting his extraordinary talents on Motor Mondays.”

In addition to Monster Garage, James has hosted Jesse James is a Dead Man, a reality show on Spike TV that followed the motorcycle customizer doing death-defying stunts.

A premiere date for the return of Monster Garage has not yet been announced.