Jesse Camp, Star of MTV's Wanna Be a VJ, Reported Missing: Police

Jesse Camp, who won MTV’s first Wanna Be a VJ contest in the 1990s, is missing, PEOPLE confirms.

Camp, 38, was reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp on July 19, Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“She had been in contact with someone who had told her [Camp] was in Riverside a week ago, and that he’s been known to travel to the Inland Empire, and Riverside, from time to time,” says Railsback.

Riverside, California, is about 54 miles west of Los Angeles.

While he said police “don’t see anything suspicious” about his disappearance, he added Marisha called police after saying her brother “might have been depressed recently.”

Marisha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. She shared an Instagram Story post four days ago titled “SOS” asking anyone who had heard from her brother to contact her.

Marisha Camp/Instagram

“If anyone has seen or heard from my brother since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!! Thank you!!!!” she wrote.

She continued sharing posts of him in her Instagram Story with a photo of him next to Meryl Streep.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED…” Marisha wrote.

Marisha Camp/Instagram

“Thank you so much for your posts and tweets… (B&W pic by the incredible @terrymatlin, who has been SUCH a great friend…),” she continued. “Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care… (He does not need to be the subject of tabloid journalism, making everything worse.)”

“(I’m quoting @terrymatlin here…) Jesse has always tried to bring light to other people, so let’s bring it to him!” she added.

Wanna Be a VJ first aired on MTV in 1998 and ran until 2000.

The contest tested the applicants’ knowledge of music and judged their personality onscreen in order to determine who would be the best veejay for MTV.

Jesse Camp Getty

Viewers were allowed to vote for contestants, with the winner offered a one-year contract to be a veejay for Total Request Live as well as $25,000.

The show was hosted by Carson Daly, with Camp unexpectedly winning the show over runner-up Dave Holmes.

The Blast was the first to report the news that the veejay was missing.