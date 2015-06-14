The 22-year-old TLC star has been slowly returning to her normal routine after her brother's scandal broke

Amidst the Duggar family’s on-going scandal, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is getting on with her regular routine.

The 22-year-old, who revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in April that she and husband Ben, 19, were expecting their first child, shared a new photo of her baby bump to mark her 20th week.

“#BabySeewald #20weeks,” Jessa wrote along with the selfie, showing her posing in a room with racks of women’s clothing in the background.

The mom-to-be also shared an ultrasound video, writing, “#BabySeewald is growing fast! Already practicing swallowing, sucking a thumb, and actively moving arms and legs! So excited at the feeling of these first baby kicks!” She also quoted Psalm 139:13-18 in the caption.

Jessa has slowly been returning to social media after her family came under intense public scrutiny following older brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal. Jessa and her older sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, both revealed that they were among Josh’s victims during an interview on Fox News earlier this month.

In the interview, Jill and Jessa admitted that they had “already forgiven Josh” and had “moved on.” Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also gave interviews during the two-part Fox News special, saying they had put “safeguards” in place after they learned about Josh’s inappropriate touching of girls.

Jill has also begun to return to social media, taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share photos of her 2-month-old son, Israel Dillard.

A source had previously told PEOPLE that the 19 Kids and Counting stars were looking forward to taking back control of their lives.

They “had planned on sharing many milestones with the public, [and] are hopeful that they may be able to regain some semblance of normalcy and be able to share their happiness with people,” the source said.