Jessa Duggar's Husband Ben Seewald Reacts to Josh Duggar Verdict: 'Thankful for Our Justice System'

Ben Seewald has spoken out one day after brother-in-law Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, Ben, 26, shared a statement to his social media pages on behalf of him and wife Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Josh's younger sister.

"From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led," he wrote.

"We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils," Ben continued. "Our hearts break for Josh's family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring."

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. After an eight-day trial, the jury found him guilty on both counts.

The former reality star, who previously faced child molestation allegations related to his conduct as a teenager, could get up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Jessa, 29, appeared in court on the fifth day of Josh's trial earlier this week, sitting next to his wife Anna Duggar.

Ben Seewald, Jessa Seewald, Josh Duggar Credit: Jessa Seewald/Instagram; Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

Jill and Derick issued their own statement on the matter Thursday evening, writing that they feel that they "have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Josh's actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions," the Dillards continued.

"Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh's wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh's family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time," they concluded.

Jim Bob, 56, and his wife Michelle also broke their silence after the verdict on Thursday.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," they wrote in part. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.