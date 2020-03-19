Jessa Duggar Seewald isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

In an exclusive clip of the upcoming season of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Jessa is ready to help her husband Ben Seewald‘s sister Jessica find her dream wedding dress.

“I know when I went dress shopping, I thought I knew what I wanted and I went in and just tried on a ton of dresses,” Jessa says in the clip. “You just never know. You may just end up leaving with something completely different.”

After her friend Whitney pulls a simple, A-line dress from the rack, Jessica is surprised by how she feels while trying it on.

“It’s definitely not what I thought it would be,” she says. “it’s very wedding-like. I actually really like this top.”

But the A-line gown has a mesh, low-cut feature that might not get the approval of her entourage.

“I’m super surprised that I picked it because it is super low,” Jessica’s friend Whitney says.

“It’s a little low,” Jessa adds.

“I’m honestly a little worried about it,” Whitney tells the camera. “We’re trying to find something that is pretty but also tasteful.”

“Speaking on behalf of your mother and me, I think it’s a little low,” Jessica’s soon-to-be mother-in-law adds.

Jessica married her fiancé Phillips Lester in May 2019 after accepting his proposal in December 2018. Both Jessica and Lester work as police officers in Arkansas.

“Best moment of my life,” she captioned a photo from her wedding.