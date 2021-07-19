The couple announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together

The Duggar family has welcomed its newest member!

On Monday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald announced that she and her husband Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child together. She has not yet revealed the sex or any further details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" the former Counting On star, 28, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding the newborn in a hospital bed.

Older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented on the post, writing, "Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!! ❤️."

"So very excited for you guys!!! 🥰" sister-in-law Claire Duggar wrote.

Jessa and Ben announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.

Jessa Duggar Jessa (Duggar) Seewald | Credit: Jessa Duggar/instagram

In her birth announcement post, Jessa directed followers to part one of her birth story YouTube video, saying that part 2 was "coming soon!" The footage began with Jessa, on Tuesday, July 13 at 7:51 p.m., explaining that she had "been having a lot of contractions today but not necessarily like, super painful or anything. Just kind of that dull ache."

The mother of four — who also shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 with Ben — said that she got both her birth bag and kids' bag packed, as well as the car seat ready to go. "My due date [July 17] is three days away, so it's a little bit early, but I went five days late with my first two pregnancies, went a week and a half early last time, so you just never know."

Asking her three oldest children what their guesses were on the baby's sex, Spurgeon and Henry both said boy while Ivy was encouraged by Spurgeon to also guess they were having a little brother.

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Jessa admitted that she and Ben were still struggling with deciding on the name.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," she said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really just — none of them are just like, 'wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

She added that they "think we have a first name, we're struggling with the middle name, we have about five or six different options, so we'll see. The first two kids were five days old before we settled on a name, which was a long time."

The following day, at 4:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, Jessa said in a video update that she had been to the doctor that morning and "everything looks good" and she was "chilling" and "playing some Go Fish" with her kids "to pass the time."

Though she "went on a walk" that morning and "had a few contractions," Jessa said that "everything's kind of died off again."

Jessa Duggar Jessa and Ben Seewald with sons Spurgeon and Henry and daughter Ivy | Credit: Jessa Duggar/instagram

Then at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, she explained in another recorded update that she had been "having contractions about every 10 minutes for the past couple hours. And I can't sleep."

"I would say they're like, on a scale of one to 10, probably like a seven or an eight. But they're still spaced out, so I get a break," she told viewers. "Definitely feel like the real deal to me. I tend to feel the real labor contractions more in my back and that's what these have been," added Jessa, who said she had been texting with her birth team.

Hours later, at 3:26 p.m., Jessa and Ben were recorded walking through the halls of a hospital, where her contractions were three minutes apart.