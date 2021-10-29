See Jessa Duggar's Throwback Photo with Husband Ben Seewald: '8 Octobers Ago'

Jessa and Ben Seewald, who have been married since 2014, share four kids

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is digging through the archives.

The Counting On alum, 28, posted a throwback photo with husband Ben Seewald on Instagram Friday.

"Came across this picture from 8 Octobers ago," she captioned the post, adding two white heart emojis.

"Y'all haven't aged at all," one person commented, while another added, "Babies!... and little did you know the life you'd set out to create 8 Octobers later."

Jessa and Ben, 26, tied the knot in 2014. The couple shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughters Ivy, 2, and 3-month-old Fern.

During the final season of Counting On, the pair reflected on how they "turn to God" when going through challenging periods in their marriage.

"Jessa and I, we've had difficult moments and difficult seasons where we've had had to really lean in a really special way on our faith in God," Ben reportedly said on an episode in March. "Whether it's just the stress of life and parenting and raising kids, and sometimes you feel like you want to pull your hair out."

"Thankfully, we've been able to have some date nights and we try to pray when we go out on our date nights and that's just [a] huge comfort for us," he continued. "We try to remind each other of truth from the Bible that's comforting in those moments that helps us get through."

The two welcomed Fern in July, months after Jessa suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.