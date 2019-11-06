Jessa Duggar Reveals 2-Year-Old Son Henry Has Speech Delays: 'As a Mom, It's Easy to Stress Out'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald opened up about her son’s developmental progress on Tuesday’s episode of Counting On.

After leaving their elder son, 4-year-old Spurgeon, in the care of his many uncles at home, Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald headed to the ear, nose and throat doctor with their 2-year-old son Henry.

“He has some speech delays,” said Jessa, 27. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next.”

According to Jessa, she and Ben, 24, realized when Henry was about 18 months old “that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age, or like other kids his age.”

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she said. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

“I feel like especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh no, he’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?'” she admitted. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be okay, we’ll figure it out.'”

RELATED: Duggar Family Celebrates 6 Pregnancies, Mourns Death of Grandma Mary on Counting On

Asked what prompted their visit, Jessa explained that Henry had speech delays, as well as a “really bad tongue-tie” when he was born, which had been clipped.

The doctor then confirmed that based on the results of the tests they had run, they didn’t think Henry has any hearing loss.

“We know that between [age] 2 and 3 is a very important time in their development as far as speech goes,” the doctor said. “So this is the time to probably really focus on getting that development going and really jump-starting it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Duggar and Dillon King Welcome First Child, Son Daxton Ryan

“We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Jessa told producers. “His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind, he’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”

In May, the TLC star shared a video of her and Ben practicing reading with Henry using Preschool Prep Company materials.

“Sight words and letters with the 2-yr-old,” she captioned the video. “This is not a sponsored post, but just want to share for other Mamas out there who are looking for educational videos for their toddlers! @preschoolprepcompany videos are our favorites!”

“My little siblings had the DVD set, but there are also a good handful of their videos available online for FREE!” she added.

Jessa and Ben are also parents to 5-month-old daughter Ivy.

Counting On airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.