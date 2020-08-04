Jessa Duggar Seewald Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor After Fan Asks About 'Bump': 'Only Tacos'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is addressing rumors head-on.

The Counting On shut down pregnancy speculation over the weekend, replying to an inquiring fan in the comments section of an Instagram photo.

"Will you announce your 4th pregnancy soon? Noticed the bump," the fan wrote.

"There’s no baby behind the bump — only tacos. Thanks for asking," Jessa replied.

Jessa, 27, shares sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, 1, with husband Ben Seewald. While their family isn't growing at the moment, the couple has been open about their hope to adopt in the future.

"Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it’s something we continue to look into," Jessa previously told PEOPLE. "We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt."

Last year during an episode of Counting On, Jessa revealed that her son Henry showed some delayed speech during a visit to the doctor’s office.

“He has some speech delays,” she said. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next.”

According to Jessa, she and Ben, 24, realized when Henry was about 18 months old “that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age, or like other kids his age.”

Image zoom Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald Jessa Duggar/Instagram

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she said. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

In January, she gave an update on Henry's developmental progress, saying she was taking the toddler to a specialist.