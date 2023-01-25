Jessa Duggar Shares Why Her Daughter Wore Socks on Her Hands for Snow Day with Dad Ben Seewald

The Counting On alums celebrated a rare snowfall in Arkansas

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on January 25, 2023 09:15 PM
Photo: Ben Seewald/Instagram; Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is getting crafty.

While enjoying a snow day with her husband, Ben Seewald, the former Counting On star, 30, gave a glimpse of a parenting hack the parents of four created after forgetting a pair of gloves for their 18-month-old daughter Fern.

"Baby girl wanted to play in the snow, but I forgot to order her a pair of mittens for all two of the snow days we expect to get here in Arkansas this winter.😆 ," she explained alongside an Instagram picture of Ben, 27, holding their daughter bundled up in a thick, pink jacket with her hands inside a pair of socks covered with bags.

"Follow me for more mom hacks! Jk 🤣🤣 lol!." continued Jessa in the post's caption.

While she added that she remembers doing the same thing as a child, she joked: " Fear not, I've already ordered a proper pair gloves from Amazon, and hopefully she'll get another snow soon to try them out."

According to Ben, who also shared a sweet Instagram photo of Fern as she was getting ready, snow days in Arkansas don't happen often, and they try to make the most out of them.

In a separate Instagram video, Jessa captured her entire family, which includes sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 5, and daughter Ivy, 3, as they took into the rare weather, describing it as "Snowy backyard adventures" in the post's caption.

After Fern's birth in July 2021, Jessa chronicled how she and Ben began to adapt to becoming a family of six.

That November, she expressed her excitement for being able to take all kids to the store on her own through a quirky Instagram post where she shared a picture of her children inside a shopping.

She captioned the post: "That feeling you get when you have a new baby, and you finally work up the courage to forgo grocery delivery for once and take the whole gang to the store ON YOUR OWN for the first time."

"And by some miracle, you make it through the whole shopping list and back to the car with everybody and everything," she continued. "And you know in the back of your mind that millions of other people do this all the time, but somehow you feel 👊🏼🦸🏻‍♀️ for just a minute. 😂 IYKYK."

