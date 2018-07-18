Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable New Photos of Sons Spurgeon & Henry: 'Cutest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s boys are growing up fast!

On Tuesday, the Counting On star dedicated a few adorable Instagram posts to her sons Spurgeon Elliot, 2½, and Henry Wilberforce, 1½.

“I’ve never known another little boy who’s more in love with mowers, tractors and skid steers,” Jessa, 25, captioned a photo and video of Spurgeon sitting on a small tractor. “It makes his day if he gets to sit in the seat and ‘drive’ it.”

She also shared a close-up of her elder son, gushing that he looks just like dad Ben Seewald, 23.

“Beautiful blue eyes, just like his daddy,” she captioned the photo. “#nofilter.”

RELATED: Emergency C-Sections, Days-Long Labor and Breech Babies: The Most Complicated Duggar Births

Later, she shared a black-and-white photo of Henry snoozing peacefully.

“When this kid is deep in [sleep] with his chubsy toddler hands behind his head… it’s literally just about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” she wrote.

Jessa and Ben, who tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2014, have been open about wanting to expand their brood in the future — and in a previously released supertease for the upcoming season of TLC’s Counting On, the couple contemplates the possibility of a third child.

“It seems like our family never slows down,” Jessa says in the clip.

Counting On returns Monday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on TLC.