Duggar date night!

On Thursday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald enjoyed a date night together. For their evening out, the Counting On couple visited a Whole Foods grocery store, where they picked up some items to take home and cook up a meal with in their kitchen.

“Let’s be real— I live off grocery pickup most of the time,” Jessa, 27, wrote alongside a post shared to Instagram.

“But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together. #datenight @ben_seewald,” continued Jessa, who shares three children with Ben: sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2, and daughter Ivy, who turns 1 in May.



Shortly after Jessa shared her smiling shot, Ben posted a snap of the pair holding brown grocery bags after their successful shopping trip.

“Just grabbing some smoked paprika, combing the fresh produce for sales, and picking up a few bags of locally roasted coffee. I love shopping with you @jessaseewald! Now let’s get in the kitchen and make something together. #datenight #health,” wrote Ben.

For the occasion, Jessa wore an orange jacket and a light-colored top and let her long, curly locks fall freely. As for Ben, he sported a gray T-shirt and a sherpa denim jacket.

But what had fans in shock was the new look that Ben, 24, had debuted — his freshly shaven face!

Within an hour of posting, Jessa garnered an outpouring of comments about her husband going beardless.

“He looks so young with the clean shave!” wrote one commenter.

“The beard is gone!” captioned another.

“You are both cute as can be…I like the clean shave too😊” said an Instagram user.

“Yay finally the beard is gone lol” wrote a follower.

Said another user, “Clean shave @ben_seewald looking good! Look like a teenager!“

In addition to Ben no longer sporting a beard, numerous followers also commented about how they could relate to date nights at the grocery store with their significant other.

“Agree!!! @jessaseewald grocery shopping alone with hubby is a date! Lol,” said one user.

“Nothing more enjoyable than a babysitter for a peaceful grocery trip!!!!” commented another.

“@jessaseewald I totally agree. On Valentine’s Day my husband and I went on a date to lunch and then grocery shopping. We had not done that together in so long. ❤️,” wrote an Instagram account holder.



And Jessa and Ben, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary later this year, are also teaching their little ones to appreciate cooking in the kitchen as well.

Earlier this month, the mother of three shared a video of her sons making homemade pancakes, which the family cooks “at least twice a week,” according to Jessa.

“Kids in the Kitchen: Pancakes! 🥞Wanted to share our favorite, super easy pancake recipe! Takes less than 5 min to mix up! We make this at least 2x a week, and the boys LOVE helping,” Jessa captioned the clip.

“It costs less, is healthier, and tastes better than all the different store bought pancake mixes we’ve tried! So yummy, we often eat them as a snack plain— no syrup or anything!” she said.