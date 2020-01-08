Jessa Duggar Seewald Updates Fans on 2-Year-Old Son's Speech Delay: 'Henry Is Really Catching Up'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is opening up about her youngest son’s struggles with speech delay.

Two months after the Counting On star, 27, revealed to viewers that 2-year-old Henry was having issues with his speech, Jessa gave fans an update about her child’s developmental progress on Instagram Tuesday.

When a user on the social media platform asked how Henry was doing with his speech after Jessa shared a photo of the boy, the mom of three responded, “We are going back this morning for a follow-up speech evaluation.”

She added, “I think Henry is really catching up!”

In the picture Jessa posted, little Henry can be seen sitting with his father Ben Seewald and brother Spurgeon on the couch. The trio appear to be matching in maroon sweaters, dark jeans and gray sneakers.

“As my dad would say, ‘These are the best days of our lives and we don’t even know it,'” Jessa captioned the sweet shot.

On a November episode of Counting On, Jessa revealed Henry showed some delayed speech during a visit to the doctor’s office.

“He has some speech delays,” she said. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next.”

According to Jessa, she and Ben, 24, realized when Henry was about 18 months old “that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age, or like other kids his age.”

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she said. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

“I feel like especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh no, he’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” she admitted. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be okay, we’ll figure it out.’”

When asked what prompted their visit, Jessa explained that Henry had speech delays, as well as a “really bad tongue-tie” when he was born, which had been clipped.

In the episode, the doctor confirmed that based on the results of the tests they had run, they didn’t think Henry has any hearing loss.

“We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Jessa told producers. “His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind, he’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”

in addition to Henry and Spurgeon, 4, Jessa and Ben are also parents to 7-month-old daughter Ivy.