Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Spurgeon Rocking Israel's Hand-me-Downs

Baby Spurgeon Seewald is looking quite stylish – thanks to help from cousin Israel!

Spurgeon’s mama Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared a photo of her son dressed in striped overalls, revealing that he’s been wearing plenty of hand-me-downs from her sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s son Israel, who celebrated his first birthday in June.

We’re loving all the cute hand-me-down outfits from Israel,” Seewald tweeted Wednesday. “Little overalls are so adorable on baby boys!”

Jessa, 23, and her husband Ben have been enjoying using social media to gush over Spurgeon, who was born Nov. 5.

VIDEO: What’s in a Name? Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald Name Son Spurgeon Elliot Seewald

They honored their little bundle of joy with a Thanksgiving post on their website.

“This Thanksgiving, one of the things we are grateful for is our precious little son, Spurgeon Elliot,” the couple wrote in a post titled “Happy Thanksgiving,” in which they described the baby as “a Blessing from the Lord.”

The photo comes just days before Jessa and Jill, 24, make their return to TLC for the special Jill & Jessa: Counting On, which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.