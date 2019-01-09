Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Pregnant with Her Third Child: 'God Has Blessed Us with a Baby'

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their third child, due this spring, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The couple — who wed in November 2015 in front of about 1,000 guests — are already parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa, 26, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Adds Ben, 23, of their elder children: “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

While they haven’t revealed what baby names they’re considering, it will likely have a Christian connection. Spurgeon is named after Charles Spurgeon, a preacher in the 1800s, with his middle name, Elliot, after for a missionary named Jim Elliot. And Henry Wilberforce is named after Matthew Henry, a minister and author, and William Wilberforce, an abolitionist.

Jessa and Ben also opened up to PEOPLE last year about their hopes of expanding their brood in the future, with Jessa noting that “adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts.”

Season 4 of TLC’s Counting On premieres Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.