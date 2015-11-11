Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Doesn't Google Herself: 'We Know Who We Are and Find Joy and Satisfaction in God'

Jessa Duggar Seewald is opening up about her firstborn – and why she was rushed to the ER following a dramatic two-day labor. Subscribe now for this Duggar baby exclusive, only in PEOPLE!

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben recently shared the happiest moment of their year when their son was born last Thursday. Though 2015 had some undeniable low points for the famous megafamily, the overjoyed new parents are firmly focused on the future.

“Despite the difficult times my family faced over the last few months, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a first-time mom,” Jessa tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Ben and I can’t stop smiling,” she adds.

It was harder to smile six months ago – just one month after Jessa and Ben excitedly announced they were expecting their first child – when news emerged that her older brother Josh, now 27, had been investigated for inappropriate conduct with five underage girls when he was a teen.

The scandal put the entire Duggar family under intense scrutiny, as paparazzi by the droves arrived at the Seewalds’ home in Springdale, Arkansas. It also forced Jessa and Ben to reexamine their feelings on fame and what the world thinks.

“Sometimes, it is uncomfortable, the things you see, the things you read, especially when things are reported in an inaccurate way – it’s not always nice,” says Jessa, who turned 23 just one day before Baby Seewald’s birth.

Though the new parents do not believe the birth of their baby is the right time to further address the past few months, they do say they continue to rely upon their faith as their guide.

“I don’t Google my name,” Jessa continues. “There’s no reason for that, or to look to other people for that validation. We know who we are and find joy and satisfaction in God.”

Adds Ben, 20, “As long as you have the love of God, it doesn’t matter if everyone in the world hates you. Just having God’s acceptance is what matters.”