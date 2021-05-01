Jessa and Ben Seewald Speak Out After Josh Duggar's Arrest: 'We Are Saddened'

"We desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be," Jessa and Ben Seewald said

On Saturday, Jessa and Ben both posted the same statement on their respective Instagram Stories to share their reaction to the news of Josh's arrest on child pornography charges.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," their joint statement began. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be."

"Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time," the couple concluded.

Jessa Seewald Credit: Jessa Seewald/Instagram

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to PEOPLE that Josh, 33, was taken into custody by Homeland Security. Two charges were brought against him: one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday while appearing in court virtually via Zoom. The reality star's attorneys opted to forgo having the judge read out the charges he's facing. If Josh is granted bail, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann ordered that he will have to be "in a residence where there's no minor in the home."

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement.

Josh will remain in an Arkansas detention center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: courtesy Washington county arkansas

The former 19 Kids and Counting reality star has previously garnered headlines for multiple scandals. Beginning in 2015, he resigned from his position at the Family Research Council as he apologized for a 2006 police report that indicated he was investigated for molesting five underage girls. Two of the victims who came forward were Josh's sisters, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa, both of whom claimed to have "moved on" from the situation.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. "I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."

"We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life," he added.

Later that year, Josh also admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar, and having a pornography addiction after Gawker reported that he had active accounts on Ashley Madison — a website known for helping their members cheat.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duggar Charged with Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography, Pleads Not Guilty

The social media statement from Jessa and Ben comes shortly after Jill spoke out alongside her husband, Derick Dillard.

"We just found out this information yesterday," the couple, who previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. "It is very sad."

Similarly, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar broke their silence after their eldest son's arrest, saying in a joint statement, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious."