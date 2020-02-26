Jessa Duggar Helps Sister-in-Law Jessica Find Her Wedding Gown on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta

Jessa Duggar Seewald found the perfect gown for her own wedding. Now, she’s ready to help her sister-in-law do the same!

Jessa is set to appear on the upcoming season of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta to help her husband Ben Seewald‘s sister Jessica find her perfect wedding dress.

During the fitting, the Counting On star, 27, suggests a more modest gown for her adventurous sister-in-law.

Jessica married her fiancé Phillips Lester in May 2019 after accepting his proposal in December 2018. Both Jessica and Lester work as police officers in Arkansas.

“Best moment of my life,” she captioned a photo from her wedding.

Jessa, meanwhile, married Ben in 2014. They share three children: sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2, and daughter Ivy, who turns 1 in May.

In November, Jessa and Ben revealed that their son Henry showed some delayed speech during a visit to the doctor’s office.

“He has some speech delays,” she said. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next.”

According to Jessa, she and Ben, 24, realized when Henry was about 18 months old “that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age, or like other kids his age.”

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she said. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

Last month, Jessa gave an update on her child’s developmental progress, saying she thought Henry was “really catching up” after seeing a speech doctor.

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta returns March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.