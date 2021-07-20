Jessa Duggar Reveals the Name of Her Fourth Child with Ben Seewald — a Baby Girl!

Welcome to the world, Fern Elliana!

In part two of her birth story video on YouTube, Jessa picked up where she left off in part one, with her and Ben walking through the halls of a hospital at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, when her contractions were three minutes apart.

About an hour later, she was in a room with Ben and her doula. After getting one epidural that "didn't work" around 6:45, she got another one 30 minutes later and wrote atop the video that she was "finally feeling some relief after 14 hours of contractions."

By 7:52 p.m., she was "ready to start pushing" and gave birth to Fern — weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 21 inches — just after 8 p.m.

The next day, Jessa and Ben FaceTimed their kids to show them their new baby sister and reveal her name to them. At one point, Ivy kissed the camera to show Fern some love.

The video ends with a "to be continued" as Ivy, Spurgeon and Henry enter their mom's hospital room to meet the new addition.

Ahead of Fern's arrival, Jessa admitted in her first birth story video that she and Ben were still struggling with deciding on the name.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," she said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really — none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

"[We] think we have a first name, we're struggling with the middle name, we have about five or six different options, so we'll see," she added. "The first two kids were five days old before we settled on a name, which was a long time."

The couple first announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," they said in a statement at the time.