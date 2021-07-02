Jessa Duggar Spends Time with Mom Michelle and Sister Jana After Counting On Cancellation

TLC announced this week that the Duggar family's show, Counting On, had come to an end after 11 seasons

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald spent some time with family on the heels of the news that their TLC series, Counting On, has been canceled.

"Some of my favorite people right here! Always love spending time with y'all! @janamduggar @duggarfam," Jessa, 28, captioned an Instagram photo on Friday, smiling alongside her mom Michelle Duggar, 54, and sister Jana, 31.

Jessa Duggar Credit: Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015. The series was a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, which followed Michelle, Jim Bob Duggar and their 19 children and ran from 2008 to 2015.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE on Tuesday, the network confirmed that Counting On was over after 11 seasons: "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Duggars Counting On | Credit: TLC

The "situation" referenced in the network's statement alludes to recent public scandals involving the eldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar. Following an April arrest, Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to child pornography; he awaits a November trial.

Prosecutors believe Josh had more than 200 images of children on his computer. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of his two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

The cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 similarly came amid a controversy surrounding Josh.

At the time, the Duggars made headlines when news broke that Josh had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager. Two of his sisters, Jessa and Jill (Duggar) Dillard, now 29, later came forward as two of the victims, saying they had already "moved on" and forgiven their brother when the news surfaced.

After the Counting On cancellation, Josh's sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, 27, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 33, spoke out about the news in a statement on Instagram. The couple said they were "grateful" for TLC and the opportunities the platform has provided them with, and that they "wholeheartedly agree" with the decision to end the show.

Amy Duggar King, Jim Bob and Michelle's niece, also weighed in on the decision on Instagram.