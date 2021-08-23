Jessa Duggar Posts Adorable Photo of Newborn Daughter with Son Henry: 'Fern Has a Fan Club'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's newborn daughter, Fern Elliana, already has the love of her older siblings!

The Counting On alum, 28, posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her son Henry Wilberforce, 4, with her 1-month-old daughter. As the little ones were in bed together, Henry smiled while looking at Fern as she slept.

"Fern has a fan club," Jessa captioned the post. "Oh, how her siblings adore her!"

Jessa also shares son Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and daughter Ivy Jane, 2, with her husband Ben Seewald.

Last week, Jessa celebrated Fern turning 1 month old.

"Fern turned 1 month old today, and over the past week, we've seen those adorable social skills blossoming," Jessa captioned an Instagram video of Ben, 26, holding their infant. "She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It's the sweetest thing!"

Jessa's pregnancy with Fern was announced in February after she suffered a pregnancy loss last year. At the time of the pregnancy announcement, the couple confirmed that it was "going smoothly."

"We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life," the pair, who wed in 2014, said in a statement. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

