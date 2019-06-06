Jessa Duggar Opens Up About Newborn Daughter Ivy Jane's Birth, Reveals Inspiration Behind Her Name

"Bows, pink, ruffles, lace. Those are some of the things that are just really exciting about having a girl," Jessa (Duggar) Seewald about having a daughter

When Jessa (Duggar) Seewald welcomed her baby girl into the world, she couldn’t help but cry tears of joy.

“Seeing her for the first time, I definitely shed some tears,” Jessa said about newborn daughter Ivy Jane, who made her on-camera debut, in a new TLC video. “Very emotional moment. I always cry when a baby’s born.”

As for dad Ben Seewald, “holding little Ivy for the first time, it was a really special moment for me. I was kind of taking it all in,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe what I was feeling at that moment. The other day, the thought occurred to me: Wow, I could be walking her down the aisle someday.”

In a statement on their family website, Jessa, 26, and Ben, 24, announced the arrival of their baby girl, who was born Sunday, May 26 at the couple’s Arkansas home. Ivy weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

Leading up to Ivy Jane’s arrival, Jessa revealed that she was in labor for less than four hours.

Ben Seewald, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and daughter Ivy Jane
Ivy Jane
Jana Duggar/Instagram

“I am feeling great after this birth,” Jessa said in the TLC video. “It was very quick. My water broke at 8:30 in the morning, but I didn’t have any contractions until 2:30 in the afternoon and then she was born at 6 o’clock. So really just three-and-a-half hours of labor.”

As to how the couple decided on their daughter’s moniker, Ben explained that she was named after someone who “was a very inspirational character” to them.

“Ivy Jane, we just liked those two names. Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around and we actually had a name picked out before she was born,” he said. “We liked the way those names flowed together.”

Added Ben: “And with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was Queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She was a very inspirational character to us.”

Following her arrival, the Counting On couple introduced their two sons — 3-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 2-year-old Henry Wilberforce — to their baby sister. And according to Ben, Ivy Jane’s big brothers were “really excited” upon meeting her.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald with sons Spurgeon and Henry
TLC/duggarfamily.com

“Spurgeon especially knew what was going on a little bit more I think because we’d been talking to him and he’s a little older. He kind of gets it, so he held Ivy for several minutes. And Henry, he just kept saying, ‘baby,’ ” said Ben. “It’ll be fun to watch them interact. We’re going to have to teach them to be more gentle, though, because they’re pretty rough.”

And while Jessa enjoys being a mom to two boys, she is loving having another girl at home.

“Bows, pink, ruffles, lace. Those are some of the things that are just really exciting about having a girl,” she said.

