When Jessa (Duggar) Seewald welcomed her baby girl into the world, she couldn’t help but cry tears of joy.

“Seeing her for the first time, I definitely shed some tears,” Jessa said about newborn daughter Ivy Jane, who made her on-camera debut, in a new TLC video. “Very emotional moment. I always cry when a baby’s born.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As for dad Ben Seewald, “holding little Ivy for the first time, it was a really special moment for me. I was kind of taking it all in,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe what I was feeling at that moment. The other day, the thought occurred to me: Wow, I could be walking her down the aisle someday.”

In a statement on their family website, Jessa, 26, and Ben, 24, announced the arrival of their baby girl, who was born Sunday, May 26 at the couple’s Arkansas home. Ivy weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

Leading up to Ivy Jane’s arrival, Jessa revealed that she was in labor for less than four hours.

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable New Photos of Newborn Daughter Ivy Jane: ‘We Are Over the Moon’

Ben Seewald, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and daughter Ivy Jane

Ivy Jane Jana Duggar/Instagram

“I am feeling great after this birth,” Jessa said in the TLC video. “It was very quick. My water broke at 8:30 in the morning, but I didn’t have any contractions until 2:30 in the afternoon and then she was born at 6 o’clock. So really just three-and-a-half hours of labor.”

As to how the couple decided on their daughter’s moniker, Ben explained that she was named after someone who “was a very inspirational character” to them.

“Ivy Jane, we just liked those two names. Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around and we actually had a name picked out before she was born,” he said. “We liked the way those names flowed together.”

Added Ben: “And with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was Queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She was a very inspirational character to us.”

Following her arrival, the Counting On couple introduced their two sons — 3-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 2-year-old Henry Wilberforce — to their baby sister. And according to Ben, Ivy Jane’s big brothers were “really excited” upon meeting her.

RELATED: Duggar Baby Boom! Anna Duggar Shares First Photo of the ‘5 Pregnant Duggar Sisters’

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald with sons Spurgeon and Henry TLC/duggarfamily.com

“Spurgeon especially knew what was going on a little bit more I think because we’d been talking to him and he’s a little older. He kind of gets it, so he held Ivy for several minutes. And Henry, he just kept saying, ‘baby,’ ” said Ben. “It’ll be fun to watch them interact. We’re going to have to teach them to be more gentle, though, because they’re pretty rough.”

And while Jessa enjoys being a mom to two boys, she is loving having another girl at home.

“Bows, pink, ruffles, lace. Those are some of the things that are just really exciting about having a girl,” she said.