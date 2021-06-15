Jessa Duggar Is 'a Little' Nervous to Deliver Baby No. 4 in the Hospital After 3 Home Births

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is doing things a bit differently the fourth time around.

The Counting On star, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, told fans in a recent YouTube video that she is planning to have the baby in a hospital following home births for her first three.

"Ben and I talked this over a lot and we decided we're going to do a hospital birth this time. So that'll be different," said Jessa, 28. "I've had three home births, three great home births, good experiences, no complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times, with my first and my third."

"And so for that reason we're choosing to do a hospital birth, just so we won't have to deal with a transport if I end up needing Pitocin," she continued, referencing the drug which controls bleeding after childbirth.

"It's kind of frustrating in some sense, because in most of our neighboring states, midwives are allowed to carry and administer Pitocin at home in the home birth setting, and Arkansas just doesn't allow midwives to do that," she explained.

She went on to say that she's "a little bit" nervous to be in the hospital, but noted that the silver lining is that she can consider getting an epidural this time.

"I've just been so used to being able to be in my own space in labor, and move about and kind of have the comfort of home, and I love that. So in that sense, a hospital sounds very different," she said. "And I've wondered, will I be able to relax in that environment? Will things be able to progress or will my body be stressed and tensed up?"

"But at the same time, hospitals have epidurals," she added. "I've told my birth team, my family, that if I go to the hospital I'll probably just end up getting an epidural."

In addition to the one on the way, Jessa and Ben, 26, also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2. In February, they announced that they are expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" continued Jessa and Ben. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa's extended family, who rose to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, has recently been in the spotlight after her older brother Josh Duggar was charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. (He pled not guilty and has been released pending his July 6 trial.)

Following the news of his arrest, Jessa and Ben issued a statement, saying they were "saddened to hear of the charges against Josh."